LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) PT Raised to $260.00 at Morgan Stanley

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $243.00 to $260.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $230.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $232.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $254.90.

LPL Financial Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $227.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.93. LPL Financial has a 12-month low of $179.00 and a 12-month high of $271.56. The firm has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.90.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.07. LPL Financial had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 59.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LPL Financial will post 16.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LPL Financial news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 3,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.86, for a total transaction of $753,757.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,303,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.68, for a total value of $2,499,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,914 shares in the company, valued at $4,104,689.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 3,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.86, for a total transaction of $753,757.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,303,521.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,918 shares of company stock worth $3,341,622 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LPL Financial

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 60.5% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 30,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after acquiring an additional 11,447 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in LPL Financial by 3.1% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in LPL Financial by 7.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 239,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,387,000 after purchasing an additional 17,398 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in LPL Financial by 30.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in LPL Financial by 118.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,578,000 after purchasing an additional 51,586 shares in the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LPL Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

See Also

