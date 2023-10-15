Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Stock Holdings Increased by Polunin Capital Partners Ltd

Polunin Capital Partners Ltd boosted its position in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Free Report) by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,632,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,572,300 shares during the quarter. Lufax makes up about 4.0% of Polunin Capital Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd owned approximately 0.59% of Lufax worth $19,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Lufax in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,994,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Lufax by 6,974.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,657,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,233,000 after buying an additional 1,634,181 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Lufax by 101.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,052,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after buying an additional 529,594 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lufax by 157.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 40,839 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lufax by 409.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 418,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 336,739 shares during the period. 17.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Lufax from $2.50 to $1.80 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. UBS Group cut Lufax from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $1.60 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. CLSA dropped their target price on Lufax from $2.70 to $1.40 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Lufax from $1.90 to $1.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.72.

Lufax Stock Performance

LU stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.06. 3,546,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,339,286. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $3.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82.

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Lufax had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lufax Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.039 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Lufax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.24%.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

