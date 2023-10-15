Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Purchased by EFG Asset Management North America Corp.

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,082 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth about $774,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $11,220,381.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,692. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $377.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $286.28 and a fifty-two week high of $406.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $382.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $374.96.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LULU. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $407.00 to $429.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $489.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $328.00 to $366.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $441.93.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

