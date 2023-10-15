Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Strategic Advisors LLC

Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,063 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 153,372.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 45,174,485 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,098,543,000 after acquiring an additional 45,145,050 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at about $279,637,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at about $278,751,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at about $180,458,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,557,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $11,220,381.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,692. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LULU traded up $3.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $377.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,969,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,815. The business’s 50-day moving average is $382.03 and its 200-day moving average is $374.96. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $286.28 and a fifty-two week high of $406.94. The stock has a market cap of $47.99 billion, a PE ratio of 47.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

LULU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $489.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.93.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

