Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.99

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.99 and traded as high as $2.12. Lument Finance Trust shares last traded at $2.09, with a volume of 37,025 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LFT shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Lument Finance Trust from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 10.76, a current ratio of 10.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The company has a market cap of $107.07 million, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Lument Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Lument Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 186.67%.

Institutional Trading of Lument Finance Trust

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Lument Finance Trust in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Lument Finance Trust in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Lument Finance Trust in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Lument Finance Trust in the second quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lument Finance Trust by 5.3% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,612,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 81,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.07% of the company’s stock.

About Lument Finance Trust

Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments.

