LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $22.11 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 9.3% of LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,776,996,000 after acquiring an additional 53,321,234 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 38,525.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,421,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,783,000 after buying an additional 11,391,719 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 534,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,242,000 after buying an additional 2,941,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2,989.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,619,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,968,000 after buying an additional 2,535,055 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $433.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $442.01 and its 200 day moving average is $433.69. The company has a market capitalization of $335.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $358.43 and a fifty-two week high of $461.88.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

