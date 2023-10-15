LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,283 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LYB. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 26.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 8,596 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth about $731,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 29.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 20.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of LYB opened at $92.68 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $75.70 and a 1-year high of $102.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.68. The stock has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.14. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.19 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LYB has been the subject of several analyst reports. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $92.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at LyondellBasell Industries

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $48,111.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 765,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,300,861.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other LyondellBasell Industries news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $48,111.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 765,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,300,861.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total transaction of $975,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,865,902.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

