Made Tech Group (LON:MTEC) Shares Down 3.7%

Made Tech Group Plc (LON:MTEC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 12.30 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 13 ($0.16). Approximately 164,008 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 690,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.50 ($0.17).

Made Tech Group Stock Down 3.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of £19.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,300.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 15.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 18.49.

Made Tech Group Company Profile

Made Tech Group Plc provides digital, data, and technology services to the public sector in the United Kingdom. It offers digital delivery, embedded capabilities, data infrastructure and insights, and legacy application transformation services. The company provides services that enable central government, healthcare, and local government organizations to digitally transform.

