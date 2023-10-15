MainStreet Bancshares (MNSB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results on Monday, October 16th.

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. MainStreet Bancshares had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $31.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.25 million. On average, analysts expect MainStreet Bancshares to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MNSB stock opened at $19.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.53. MainStreet Bancshares has a one year low of $18.78 and a one year high of $30.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. MainStreet Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 10.58%.

Separately, Stephens lowered MainStreet Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in MainStreet Bancshares by 14.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 511,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,599,000 after acquiring an additional 66,169 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 334,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,125,000 after purchasing an additional 15,627 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in MainStreet Bancshares by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 287,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 7,325 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in MainStreet Bancshares by 1,483.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 282,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,401,000 after buying an additional 264,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in MainStreet Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $4,656,000. Institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, bill pay, remote deposit capture, and courier services.

