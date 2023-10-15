MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSBP) Trading Up 0%

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSBP – Get Free Report) rose 0% on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.65 and last traded at $21.65. Approximately 1,389 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 1,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.64.

MainStreet Bancshares Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.64.

MainStreet Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.4688 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th.

MainStreet Bancshares Company Profile

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, bill pay, remote deposit capture, and courier services.

Featured Articles

