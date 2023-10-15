Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts have commented on MAKSY shares. Bank of America raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 150 ($1.84) to GBX 170 ($2.08) in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 235 ($2.88) to GBX 260 ($3.18) in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 260 ($3.18) to GBX 270 ($3.30) in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

MAKSY opened at $5.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.60 and its 200 day moving average is $4.98. Marks and Spencer Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $5.93.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

