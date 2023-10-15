Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.
Several analysts have commented on MAKSY shares. Bank of America raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 150 ($1.84) to GBX 170 ($2.08) in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 235 ($2.88) to GBX 260 ($3.18) in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 260 ($3.18) to GBX 270 ($3.30) in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marks and Spencer Group
Marks and Spencer Group Stock Down 2.2 %
Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile
Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Marks and Spencer Group
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 – 10/13
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.