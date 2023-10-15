Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Marriott International during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MAR shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Marriott International from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on Marriott International from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Marriott International from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.07.

Marriott International Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $192.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $142.52 and a one year high of $210.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $200.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.58.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.98 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 649.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 23.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other news, insider William P. Brown sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total transaction of $198,089.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,671,701.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider William P. Brown sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total transaction of $198,089.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,671,701.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 13,584 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.56, for a total transaction of $2,819,495.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,454,005.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,423 shares of company stock worth $20,320,363 over the last 90 days. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Stories

