Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Price Target Raised to $215.00

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $205.00 to $215.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MMC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $189.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $198.36.

NYSE MMC opened at $190.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $193.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.56. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1 year low of $150.78 and a 1 year high of $199.20. The company has a market cap of $94.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.93.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.36%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 12,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total value of $2,493,987.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,023,707. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 12,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total value of $2,493,987.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,023,707. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $584,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,281,038.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,855,000 after buying an additional 4,461 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 201.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $339,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

