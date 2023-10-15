Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) PT Lowered to $21.00

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $33.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MAXN. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. 51job reaffirmed an upgrade rating on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Roth Mkm lowered Maxeon Solar Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.57.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MAXN opened at $9.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $476.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.89. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $38.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.15. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.03% and a negative return on equity of 77.32%. The firm had revenue of $348.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.48 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maxeon Solar Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,011,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,611,000 after buying an additional 87,838 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,902,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,566,000 after buying an additional 494,825 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,242,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,987,000 after buying an additional 534,945 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 207.1% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,909,000 after buying an additional 740,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 909,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,150,000 after purchasing an additional 23,642 shares during the period.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

