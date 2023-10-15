McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Acquired by William Allan Corp

William Allan Corp increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the quarter. McCormick & Company, Incorporated makes up about 2.4% of William Allan Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. William Allan Corp’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $3,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 426.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total value of $418,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,276,707.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total value of $418,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,276,707.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $314,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,001,581.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,200 shares of company stock worth $1,416,530 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on MKC. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. TD Cowen began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.83.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

MKC opened at $60.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.43. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $59.13 and a 1-year high of $94.39.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.00%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

