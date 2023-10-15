McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Tower View Wealth Management LLC

Tower View Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,926 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises approximately 1.8% of Tower View Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Tower View Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 105,490.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 457,071,431 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $136,394,686,000 after buying an additional 456,638,560 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 106,340.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after purchasing an additional 19,217,818 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,341,360,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1,189.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $541,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,754 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,564,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $194,387.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,656,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total transaction of $868,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,679.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $194,387.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,656,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,443 shares of company stock valued at $6,916,994. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCD. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.50.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $2.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $248.31. 2,647,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,588,168. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $242.41 and a 12-month high of $299.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $274.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.65.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 55.93%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

