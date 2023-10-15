McDonald’s’ (MCD) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

Stephens reiterated their overweight rating on shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $325.00 price target on the fast-food giant’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MCD. TD Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $321.50.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE MCD opened at $248.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $274.30 and its 200-day moving average is $285.10. McDonald’s has a 12-month low of $242.41 and a 12-month high of $299.35. The firm has a market cap of $180.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.65.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,443 shares of company stock valued at $6,916,994 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McDonald’s

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Rebalance LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

