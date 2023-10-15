McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $94.81

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $94.81 and traded as high as $105.87. McGrath RentCorp shares last traded at $102.84, with a volume of 75,770 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on MGRC shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of McGrath RentCorp from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

McGrath RentCorp Stock Down 1.7 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.77.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $203.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.80 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 14.47%. As a group, research analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McGrath RentCorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is presently 26.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McGrath RentCorp news, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.59, for a total transaction of $44,113.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,354.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.59, for a total value of $44,113.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,354.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip B. Hawkins sold 2,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.72, for a total transaction of $257,363.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of McGrath RentCorp

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 0.7% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 95,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,920,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 14.1% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 791,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,194,000 after acquiring an additional 97,937 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the first quarter valued at $564,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the first quarter valued at $7,170,000. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services boosted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 13.3% during the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 21,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex segments.

