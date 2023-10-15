MDB Capital (NASDAQ:MDBH) Shares Down 1.6%

MDB Capital Holdings, LLC (NASDAQ:MDBH – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.40 and last traded at $10.46. 4,475 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 36,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.63.
MDB Capital Stock Performance
MDB Capital Company Profile
MDB Capital Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a broker-dealer. The company operates through two segments, Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service, and Technology Development. The Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service segment operates as a full-service broker dealer that focuses on conducting private and public securities offerings, as well as providing research services for investment banking due diligence.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than MDB Capital
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 – 10/13
- How to Invest in Communication Stocks
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
Receive News & Ratings for MDB Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDB Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.