MDB Capital (NASDAQ:MDBH) Shares Down 1.6%

MDB Capital Holdings, LLC (NASDAQ:MDBH – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.40 and last traded at $10.46. 4,475 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 36,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.63.

MDB Capital Company Profile

MDB Capital Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a broker-dealer. The company operates through two segments, Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service, and Technology Development. The Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service segment operates as a full-service broker dealer that focuses on conducting private and public securities offerings, as well as providing research services for investment banking due diligence.

