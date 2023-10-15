Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Coverage Initiated at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $5.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MPW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Mizuho cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a strong-buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.88.

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $4.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Medical Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $4.92 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.10%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 545.45%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 64.0% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 158.9% in the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 87.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 444 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds in ten countries and across four continents.

