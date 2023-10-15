Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Medpace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Medpace by 5,285.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 54,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,198,000 after acquiring an additional 53,222 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace during the first quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 7,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 93,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,496,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Medpace from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medpace in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Medpace from $215.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Medpace from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 61,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total value of $15,060,466.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,914,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,444,844,103.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Medpace news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 21,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.39, for a total value of $5,558,421.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 14,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,778,709.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 61,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total value of $15,060,466.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,914,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,444,844,103.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 360,704 shares of company stock valued at $93,178,274 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Price Performance

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $239.10 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.21 and a 52-week high of $282.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $257.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.52.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. Medpace had a return on equity of 72.88% and a net margin of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $460.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Profile

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Further Reading

