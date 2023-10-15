Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Acquires 346,000 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 20.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,062,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 346,000 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard comprises 1.6% of Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $173,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth about $41,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 8.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,877,000 after buying an additional 5,014 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 62.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 58.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,797,000 after buying an additional 45,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

Activision Blizzard stock remained flat at $94.42 during trading hours on Friday. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,306,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The company has a market cap of $74.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.59. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.94 and a 12 month high of $94.57.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.17. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 24.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.32.

View Our Latest Analysis on Activision Blizzard

About Activision Blizzard

(Free Report)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.