Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Acquires 355,350 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,674,865 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 355,350 shares during the quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. owned about 0.26% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $146,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 10,450 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 28.0% in the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 7,866 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,693 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 3M reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.80.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

FCX traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.45. The stock had a trading volume of 9,439,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,810,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $50.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.03. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $27.57 and a one year high of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 20.69%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Stories

