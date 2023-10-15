Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Acquires New Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,341,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,135,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. owned 0.69% of CF Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in CF Industries by 72,177.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 119,173,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,273,046,000 after purchasing an additional 119,008,926 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CF Industries by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,014,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,325 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in CF Industries by 221.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,825,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,268 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,602,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CF Industries by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,116,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Stock Performance

CF traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,423,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,594,889. The firm has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.08 and a 12 month high of $112.44. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.85.

Insider Transactions at CF Industries

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.55. CF Industries had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 31.18%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Douglas C. Barnard sold 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total transaction of $779,589.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,702.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CF. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays lowered shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.94.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

