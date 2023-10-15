Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Boosts Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 254.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,760 shares during the quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 919,038.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,110,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,326,000 after purchasing an additional 10,109,418 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth about $65,315,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 28.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,080,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,368,000 after purchasing an additional 237,394 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 810,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,552,000 after purchasing an additional 166,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 60.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 425,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,956,000 after acquiring an additional 160,662 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SMH traded down $3.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $148.38. 9,134,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,522,378. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.51. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $86.39 and a 1 year high of $161.17. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

