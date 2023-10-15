Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Buys Shares of 1,347,000 Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,347,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,709,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. owned approximately 0.26% of Teck Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TECK. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 263.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TECK traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.91. 2,173,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,067,987. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.07. Teck Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $29.75 and a 12 month high of $49.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 11.39%. Equities research analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Teck Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Teck Resources from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Teck Resources from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.97.

Teck Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

