Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Cuts Position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lessened its holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) by 38.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,399 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,140 shares during the quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 10.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,963 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the first quarter worth $360,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,424 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 57.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,095 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 8,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,650,385 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $380,541,000 after buying an additional 20,844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Ormat Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORA traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.22. The stock had a trading volume of 309,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,155. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.47. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.11 and a 1 year high of $101.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.26.

Ormat Technologies Announces Dividend

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $194.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.74 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 5.17%. Ormat Technologies’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ormat Technologies

In other Ormat Technologies news, Director Isaac Angel sold 429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $32,419.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,168,876.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Doron Blachar sold 11,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total value of $855,187.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,934 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,451.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Isaac Angel sold 429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $32,419.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,168,876.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,032 shares of company stock worth $4,762,366 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Ormat Technologies from $96.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ormat Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.57.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORA

About Ormat Technologies

(Free Report)

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.