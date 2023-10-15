Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Increases Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 266,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. owned about 0.09% of Deere & Company worth $108,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1,475.0% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 63 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth $27,000. Lansing Street Advisors raised its position in Deere & Company by 1,725.0% in the first quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 66.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on DE. HSBC started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $467.00 to $458.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $447.93.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of DE traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $380.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,074,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,880. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $345.55 and a 1-year high of $450.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $400.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $396.30. The company has a market cap of $109.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.22 by $1.98. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 46.15%. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 33.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.96%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

