Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Invests $122.63 Million in Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new position in Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,970,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,633,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. owned about 0.48% of Franklin FTSE India ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLIN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin FTSE India ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE India ETF during the second quarter worth about $770,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,544,000. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE India ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,626,000.

Franklin FTSE India ETF Price Performance

Franklin FTSE India ETF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.75. The company had a trading volume of 18,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,814. Franklin FTSE India ETF has a 1 year low of $26.82 and a 1 year high of $32.61. The company has a market capitalization of $333.38 million, a P/E ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.35.

Franklin FTSE India ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE India ETF (FLIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE India RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Indian securities. FLIN was launched on Feb 6, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

