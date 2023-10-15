Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Makes New $200.69 Million Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 766,650 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $200,686,000. Tesla accounts for about 1.9% of Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,387 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.3% during the second quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 3,092 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.4% during the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 2,967 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.6% during the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $7.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $251.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,296,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,819,375. The business’s 50-day moving average is $250.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.19. The company has a market capitalization of $797.05 billion, a PE ratio of 71.14, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $299.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. Tesla’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Tesla from $265.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 29th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.03.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Tesla

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.34, for a total value of $665,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,438 shares in the company, valued at $16,097,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.34, for a total value of $665,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,438 shares in the company, valued at $16,097,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total value of $2,816,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,926,883.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,565 shares of company stock worth $12,563,110. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.