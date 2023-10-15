Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Makes New $81.48 Million Investment in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,984,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,477,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WP Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 32.4% during the second quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 438,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,007,000 after purchasing an additional 107,316 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 30.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $947,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the second quarter worth about $13,570,000.

Get Invesco KBW Bank ETF alerts:

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ KBWB traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.99. 827,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,563,644. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.19. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $36.19 and a 12-month high of $59.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.33 and a 200 day moving average of $41.09.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.4053 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.