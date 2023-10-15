Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Reduces Holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. reduced its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report) by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,128,549 shares during the quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 12,100.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 255.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA KWEB traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.28. 14,743,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,596,992. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 52-week low of $17.22 and a 52-week high of $36.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.17.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

