Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Reduces Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,000,457 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 49,300 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 3.6% of Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $393,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.0% during the second quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 869 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% during the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.0% in the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.13, for a total value of $1,652,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,575,865.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $1,379,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,577 shares in the company, valued at $7,294,455. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.13, for a total value of $1,652,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,865.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 418,446 shares of company stock valued at $166,076,098 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on MA. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $449.52.

Mastercard stock traded down $1.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $398.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,235,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,641,573. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $402.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $388.27. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $287.84 and a 1-year high of $418.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.37%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

