Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Takes $476,000 Position in Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSW)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. owned approximately 0.88% of Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF by 56,333.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 62,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000.

NYSEARCA:FLSW traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.22. 1,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,318. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.82. Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF has a 1 year low of $25.78 and a 1 year high of $33.61. The company has a market cap of $51.38 million, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.74.

The Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF (FLSW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Switzerland RIC Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Swiss equities, excluding small-caps. FLSW was launched on Feb 6, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

