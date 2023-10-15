Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.30

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.30 and traded as high as $12.45. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $12.27, with a volume of 39,303 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $175.72 million, a P/E ratio of -111.55 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.30.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

In related news, Director Eric Andersen purchased 134,493 shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,613,916.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,496,680 shares in the company, valued at $17,960,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Merrimack Pharmaceuticals news, insider Gary L. Crocker bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.52 per share, for a total transaction of $25,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 133,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,666,474.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric Andersen purchased 134,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $1,613,916.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,496,680 shares in the company, valued at $17,960,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 28.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 33,418 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 42,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 20,971 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $736,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

