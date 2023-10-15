Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $20.51

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.51 and traded as high as $21.49. Mesabi Trust shares last traded at $21.33, with a volume of 30,589 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MSB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mesabi Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Mesabi Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th.

Get Mesabi Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MSB

Mesabi Trust Stock Up 4.9 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.47. The stock has a market cap of $280.64 million, a P/E ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.95.

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The mining company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.89 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Mesabi Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mesabi Trust by 241.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,984 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 14,137 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Mesabi Trust by 5.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,050 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mesabi Trust by 22.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,606 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Mesabi Trust by 128.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,686 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 7,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mesabi Trust by 35.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,315 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter.

Mesabi Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was incorporated in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mesabi Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesabi Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.