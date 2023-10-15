MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Fixed Income Sells 7,873 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Fixed Income reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,873 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 54.8% of MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Fixed Income’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Fixed Income’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $33,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,497,927,000 after purchasing an additional 199,871,215 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after acquiring an additional 136,727,341 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,485,238,000 after acquiring an additional 28,582,775 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,694,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,680,000 after acquiring an additional 283,105 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of VOO traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $396.42. The company had a trading volume of 3,772,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,850,922. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $328.02 and a 1-year high of $422.15. The stock has a market cap of $317.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $404.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $396.72.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

