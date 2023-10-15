MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Fixed Income Trims Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Fixed Income decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,719 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value comprises approximately 11.9% of MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Fixed Income’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Fixed Income owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value worth $7,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VONV. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 215,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,387,000 after buying an additional 7,820 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 138.0% in the first quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 15,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 8,710 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 42.8% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 27,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 8,172 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 42.5% in the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,595,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,602,000 after purchasing an additional 475,712 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ VONV traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 532,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,080. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a fifty-two week low of $60.43 and a fifty-two week high of $72.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.02.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a $0.388 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

