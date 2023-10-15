MFS Charter Income Trust (MCR) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 17th

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0442 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 17th.

MFS Charter Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years.

MFS Charter Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MFS Charter Income Trust stock opened at $5.79 on Friday. MFS Charter Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.74 and a fifty-two week high of $6.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.14.

Institutional Trading of MFS Charter Income Trust

About MFS Charter Income Trust

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust during the second quarter worth $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in MFS Charter Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000.

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

