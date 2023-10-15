MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ) Stock Price Up 6%

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.94 and last traded at $6.89. 809,756 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 127% from the average session volume of 357,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.
MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.23.
Institutional Trading of MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 4.37% of MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN at the end of the most recent reporting period.
