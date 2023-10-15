Middlefield Banc (MBCN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $24.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 million. On average, analysts expect Middlefield Banc to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MBCN opened at $27.33 on Friday. Middlefield Banc has a 52-week low of $22.09 and a 52-week high of $30.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.83. The firm has a market cap of $221.18 million, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 428.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 412,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,055,000 after buying an additional 334,482 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,335,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 111.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,026,000 after buying an additional 79,250 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 2.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,753,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 374.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,478,000 after buying an additional 72,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MBCN. StockNews.com began coverage on Middlefield Banc in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Middlefield Banc in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group began coverage on Middlefield Banc in a research report on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It provides checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

