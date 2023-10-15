Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Trims Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.9% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 669,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,958,000 after acquiring an additional 12,342 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.3% in the second quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 741.4% in the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 10,179 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 5.1% in the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 6.4% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 87,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.85.

PepsiCo Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $160.00 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $175.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.70. The stock has a market cap of $219.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 84.33%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

