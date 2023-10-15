MMTec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

MMTec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 151,900 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the September 15th total of 204,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

MMTec Stock Performance

Shares of MTC opened at $0.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.78. MMTec has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $3.09.

Get MMTec alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MMTec

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTC. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of MMTec by 147.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 34,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20,775 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in MMTec in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MMTec during the first quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of MMTec during the first quarter worth approximately $337,000. 0.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MMTec

MMTec, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and deploys platforms that enable financial institutions to engage in securities market transactions and settlements worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Gujia and MM Global. It offers Internet-based securities solutions comprising Securities Dealers Trading System, which supports securities registration and clearing, account management, risk management, trading and execution, and third party access middleware; Private Fund Investment Management System that supports multi-account management, fund valuation, risk management, quantitative trading access, liquidation, and requisition management; and Mobile Transaction Individual Client System and PC Client System for Apple IOS, Android, PC, and Web applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MMTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MMTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.