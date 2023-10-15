Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Sold by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 30.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,977 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $4,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 17.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 17.3% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 81.7% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 8.1% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.19.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TAP traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.65. 1,270,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,914,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.92. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 366.56, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.86. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $46.90 and a twelve month high of $70.90.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 0.31%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

