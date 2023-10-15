Monarch Cement (OTCMKTS:MCEM) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $143.39

Shares of The Monarch Cement Company (OTCMKTS:MCEM – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.39 and traded as low as $138.00. Monarch Cement shares last traded at $145.00, with a volume of 1,449 shares trading hands.
Monarch Cement Stock Down 2.6 %
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.39.
Monarch Cement (OTCMKTS:MCEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The construction company reported $7.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $75.54 million for the quarter. Monarch Cement had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 22.52%.
Monarch Cement Dividend Announcement
Monarch Cement Company Profile
The Monarch Cement Company manufactures and sells portland cement in the United States. The company also provides masonry cement, ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and sundry building materials. It primarily serves contractors, ready-mixed concrete plants, concrete products plants, building materials dealers, and governmental agencies.
