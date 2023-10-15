Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MNSKY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MNSKY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

MNSKY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Moneysupermarket.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. UBS Group cut Moneysupermarket.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Peel Hunt cut Moneysupermarket.com Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. HSBC upgraded Moneysupermarket.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 290 ($3.55) to GBX 300 ($3.67) in a research report on Monday, September 4th.

Moneysupermarket.com Group stock opened at C$11.37 on Friday. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 52 week low of C$11.88 and a 52 week high of C$11.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$11.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.66.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.1454 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison and lead generation services through its websites in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel, and Cashback segments. It offers MoneySuperMarket, a price comparison site, which provides online and app-based tools to help people save money on their household bills; MoneySavingExpert, a consumer finance website; Quidco, a cashback site; TravelSupermarket for comparing prices on a range of holiday options, including package holidays and hotels, low-cost and charter airlines, and car hire providers; icelolly.com, a holiday comparison and deals site; and Decision Tech, a price comparison platform.

