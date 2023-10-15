Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Bought by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $4,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Monster Beverage by 71.0% during the second quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 18,580 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its position in Monster Beverage by 794.7% in the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 112,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,462,000 after acquiring an additional 99,924 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 273.7% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 20.9% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Monster Beverage by 2.8% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 83,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of MNST opened at $47.72 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $42.81 and a 12 month high of $60.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $3,305,239.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,027,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,447,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $3,305,239.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,027,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,447,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $6,308,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,451,375.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,318 shares of company stock worth $9,620,379 over the last ninety days. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.86.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Articles

