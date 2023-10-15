Morgan Stanley Cuts Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target to $75.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $79.58.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on QSR

Restaurant Brands International Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:QSR opened at $62.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of $53.41 and a 1-year high of $78.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.31.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 19th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 66.87%.

Institutional Trading of Restaurant Brands International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 223.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 3,934 shares during the period. Key Bridge Compliance LLC bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,606,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,633 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter.

About Restaurant Brands International

(Get Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.