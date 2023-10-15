Morgan Stanley Lowers Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Price Target to $56.00

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BMY. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. SVB Securities started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, July 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.29.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $56.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.74 and a 200 day moving average of $63.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $81.43. The company has a market capitalization of $117.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 60.64%.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,545.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 198.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 8,471 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 6,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 18,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

