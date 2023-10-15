Morgan Stanley Lowers Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target to $96.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $96.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $97.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $77.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Microchip Technology has a twelve month low of $57.19 and a twelve month high of $94.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.24.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.64. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 51.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.96%.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total transaction of $185,802.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its position in Microchip Technology by 83.5% in the second quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

